Does Shatta Wale expect the media to promote his album after insulting us? – Nana Romeo

Nana Romeo is a radio presenter

Media personality, Nana Romeo has questioned Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, over his decision to use the media to promote his newly released “Konekt” music album.

According to him, Shatta Wale sometime ago disrespected the media by claiming that he does not need the media to flourish in his music career.



He questioned Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex, on why he is embarking on a media tour to market his artiste’s “Konekt” album after he disregarded the same platform a while back.



Shatta Wale accused the media of brainwashing some individuals to despise him.



"You came nicely but most of you [Shatta Movement fans] were brainwashed with the media so you didn’t see when the ship capsized and how I brought it back on this water and still have it moving to date.”



Recently, Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex went to Asempa FM for an interview and promotion of Shatta Wale’s “Konekt” album. This triggered Nana Romeo's criticisms of the Dancehall artiste.

Speaking on Accra FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Romeo chastised Shatta Wale for his despicable comment about the media stating that his actions baffle him a lot.



“Shatta Wale once said he does not need the media because they have not helped him. If that is the case, then why is his manager embarking on a media tour to market his project?



"Shatta has insulted the media on several occasions so why is he using the same media to sell his project [promotion of his Konekt album]? It baffles me,” he said.



Nana Romeo also called on Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex, to admonish his artiste to apologize to the media for his disrespectful behaviour.



“I think his manager should talk to him to apologize to the traditional media for his misconduct.”

Watch the video below





SB/NOQ