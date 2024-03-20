Does this make sense? – Afia Schwarzenegger descends on Cheddar over sea promise

Afia Schwarzenegger (left) slams Cheddar (right) over sea promise

Controversial Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has descended heavily on the leader of The New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, widely recognized as Cheddar, over his promise to extend the sea to Kumasi.

She argued that there are more pressing problems in the country that need to be addressed, such as the lack of beds in various hospitals and not the dredging of the sea in a jurisdiction where it seems difficult to make it happen.



The socialite noted that it will be a waste of money for any government to invest in dredging sea in any part of the country, looking at the plethora of challenges the nation is grappling with.



Speaking in a TikTok live session, monitored by GhanaWeb, Afia questioned Cheddar’s sea promise and asked if he has ever seen rain in Dubai before since he makes comparisons to the Arab country.



“Common sense should tell you that even if we spend one pesewa dredging the sea, then we have problems. If someone tells you that he will extend the sea to Kumasi if elected president, does this make sense?



"Meanwhile we don’t have enough beds in hospitals where women in labour lie on the floor. We don’t even have enough land to plant cocoa. Will he put the water in our brains? Have you seen rain in Dubai before?” she fumed.



What Cheddar said:

Cheddar, during an interview with Abusua FM in Kumasi, said the 'sea to Kumasi' vision forms part of his ambition to open up Ghana’s Eastern and Western corridors to facilitate trade.



“I have travelled far and wide. I have seen many countries do that. Even Dubai, which was a typical desert, now has a sea. That is the kind of vision I have for the Ashanti Region. When we dredge the sea into the region, ships can dock in Kumasi,” he stated.



His comment has been met with vehement criticism by some sections of the public who believe that he is making promises that cannot be fulfilled, which shows his unseriousness in politics.



SB/OGB