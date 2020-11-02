DogSled Music Group signs Ghanaian rock band, Dark Suburb

Source: DogSled Music Group

On Monday, October 26, 2020, the Los Angeles (US) based record and marketing company DogSled Music Group, who is known for its global full-service platform for independent artists, announced the signing of Africa's 2017 album of the year nominated Afro Rock Band and Slum Brand Dark Suburb.

DogSled Music Group has worked on a major international collaboration for the Afro Rock Band and to reintroduce or introduce Dark Suburb to the world.



The talented band is set to make waves both in their homeland and in the US market.

Combining an uplifting attitude with intensity and powerful husky vocals, Dark Suburb creates a fresh and atmospheric take on rock music with their Masquerade costume culture.



Dark Suburb consists of lead singer Kankan Bizing, guitarists Shamba and Samory Toure, drummers Shaka Zulu and Alfanso, bassist Khama, and keyboardist Akhenaten.

