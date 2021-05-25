Doing voiceover is not easy, even TV and radio presenters fail at it – Ato Kwamina Aikins

• Renowned voice-over artiste Kwamina Aikins has said doing voice-overs is not as easy as many people think

• According to him many TV and radio presenters even struggle to get it right



• He advises that constant practice and understanding of one's script are the sure two ways to be a successful voice-over artist



Renowned voice-over artiste Ato Kwamina Aikins has established that voice-over reading is an act that requires more than just being a TV or radio presenter.



According to him, it is only through constant training and a deeper understanding of a script that one can master such a craft.



Speaking exclusively on GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment Show, Ato Kwamena said most people have the perception that voice-over reading is easy until they give it a try.



“Even radio presenters, people who sit on radio and talk for a long time think they can just do it. These people think they can just do it but they attempt it and struggle all through.

"It is not easy reading. Presenters come here to read and they take hours to read just two lines,” he told the host, Elsie Lamar.



“If you don’t understand the script well and also go through series of training, you cannot be able to deliver well. Voice-over reading is very difficult,” he added.



He noted further that one needs to adopt a special kind of technique and voice texture to be an outstanding voice-over artiste.



Watch the video below



