Doji Sonx returns with a bang, drops catchy Afrobeat single 'My Ex'

Doji Songgs My Ex12.png Doji Sonx, formerly known as Eduwodzi

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: Naacy Alltunezgh

Doji Sonx formerly known as Eduwodzi lights up the music scene with a sizzling new Afrobeat anthem 'My Ex'.

He is proud to announce his return to the music scene rebranded with a new Afrobeat banger, 'My Ex'.

Due to challenges with pronouncing Eduwodzi (his original stage name), Doji Sonx adopted a new moniker in order to continue creating great music.

As the originator of these hits, 'Yenko Nkoa' and 'Mia Na Ope', he has established himself as an artist through numerous performances both home and abroad, having already released six songs with three music videos since 2011.

Now, he is ready to share his newest single, 'My Ex' and start a next chapter of his music career.

With its infectious rhythm and heartfelt lyrics, this upbeat and catchy single is sure to be a hit with fans.

'My Ex' is sure to be an instant classic that captures emotions perfectly and Keep an eye out for and it will surely have everyone singing along!

