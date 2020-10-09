Dolce Amor: New romantic drama series on Onua TV

Dolce Amore, Onua TV from Tuesdays to Thursdays at 7pm starting from Tuesday 13th October

Source: Onua TV

It is interesting times for audience of the fastest growing Ghanaian local language television channel, Onua TV, as management of the station have announced the premiere of a new romantic television series on Tuesday 13th September 2020.

Tiled the Filipino series will air on Onua TV from Tuesdays to Thursdays at 7pm starting from Tuesday 13th October 2020. It chronicles the story of Serena, a young and beautiful Filipino woman who was adopted by a rich Italian father and mother when she was an infant.



When she found herself stuck in an arranged marriage, she went to the Philippines, a country she had been fascinated by from when she was little from the stories she heard from her Filipino nanny as well as stories by her Penpal friend from the Philippines.

There, she meets and falls in love with a guy who unknowingly had bad plans for her. She is rescued just in time by Tenten, a poor and hardworking boy adopted from Tondo who was forced to take unconventional jobs for his family.



You can’t afford to miss all the excitement and drama unfold on Dolce Amore on Onua TV from Tuesdays to Thursdays at 7pm.

