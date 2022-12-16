1
Menu
Entertainment

Dollar depreciation: Why are prices of goods not reducing? - Stonebwoy quizzes

Stonebwoy Dvhbndx.jpeg Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana cedi, after several months of depreciating against the US dollar, is gradually becoming stronger, now trading against the dollar for less than GH¢12.

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy is the latest to raise concern over the increasing prices of goods and services at a time when the country's currency has received a major boost.

In a tweet dated December 15, the singer, who is expecting a price fall, quizzed whether his followers were also in favour of price reductions in goods on the market.

He wrote: "Why be say Dollar rates leveling down nicely.. but prices of goods and services no dey gree to level with it.. You dey feel am?? #BhimConcert22."

The interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on Friday, December 16, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.9975 and a selling price of 8.0055.

Check out some reactions below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea