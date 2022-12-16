Dollar depreciation: Why are prices of goods not reducing? - Stonebwoy quizzes

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

The Ghana cedi, after several months of depreciating against the US dollar, is gradually becoming stronger, now trading against the dollar for less than GH¢12.

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy is the latest to raise concern over the increasing prices of goods and services at a time when the country's currency has received a major boost.



In a tweet dated December 15, the singer, who is expecting a price fall, quizzed whether his followers were also in favour of price reductions in goods on the market.



He wrote: "Why be say Dollar rates leveling down nicely.. but prices of goods and services no dey gree to level with it.. You dey feel am?? #BhimConcert22."

The interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on Friday, December 16, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.9975 and a selling price of 8.0055.



