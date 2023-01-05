0
Menu
Entertainment

Don't chase for more - OB Amponsah advises side chicks

OB Amponsah OB Amponsah

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: www.etvghana.com

Ghanaian comedian and television host, OB Amponsah, has warned mistresses to know their limits in the relationships they find themselves in.

According to him, “a lot of side chicks seem to want more from positions they are already benefitting from.”

He however cautions them to be ready to accept the consequences of they being side chicks, “but they shouldn’t dare go beyond their status,” he added.

To him,side chicks should never assume they can snatch married men from their wives.

“The married woman is also benefitting so side chicks shouldn’t think they will get the men to themselves. If the married women were doing that, side chicks wouldn’t get the chance to come close to them,” he told Akua Sika on the Happy Evening Drive.

Source: www.etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Related Articles: