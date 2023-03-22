1
Menu
Entertainment

'Don Jazzy dey enter my eye' - Tiwa Savage makes subtle advances at Mavin boss

Tiwa Savage Hjbsd.png Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage got social media talking when she revealed what she feel about her former boss, Don Jazzy.

Tiwa shared her thoughts about Don Jazzy when the Mavin Music Executive joined the TikTok challenge to her latest song.

In the video, Don Jazzy can be seen moving his hands and legs merrily while singing the lyrics to the new single.

Tiwa Savage captioned the video: "Ahn ahn let me not talk before @instablog9ja will misinterpret my words o But it’s as if @donjazzy dey enter my eye like dis"

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners