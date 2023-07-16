0
Don Jazzy reveals why he didn't sign Wizkid, Davido

Music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has revealed why the Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Davido, didn’t get signed on to his now-defunct record label, Mo’hits.

The Mavin head honcho said he couldn’t sign Wizkid to the label because EME boss, Banky W signed Wizkid before him.

He said he had the opportunity of signing Davido but didn’t because he figured out that he would succeed without a record label’s support.

Don Jazzy also regretted not signing Simi and Teni.

He said he almost signed rapper, Falz The Bahd Guy but the deal broke down.

He stated this while featuring as a guest on the Leaderboard podcast hosted by Fisayo Fosudo.

“I like Simi. I didn’t sign her. I wish I did. I like Teni, but I didn’t sign her. I wish I did.

“I had the opportunity of signing Davido but I didn’t because I kind of figured that he would be fine. Wizkid, obviously, I couldn’t because Banky W got to him first. That would have been amazing.

“Falz, I love his work. We almost had a deal,” Don Jazzy said.

