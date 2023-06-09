Don Little regrets calling God names in hard times saying he once thought it provokes divine help

Don Little

Ghanaian actor Don Little, born Stephen Atanga, has noted his regret for once calling God a liar and a fraud.

He said it was in a time of destitution.



Don Little was on Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo, Thursday, June 8, 2023, when he was asked if he has any regrets in life.



"Yes," he responded, explaining that: "Seeing that the Creator designed me this way – at a point, I spoke against him – that made me regretful."



"At a point, I went into some desperate times concerning shelter and feeding – the entire world abandoned me and I didn't know where to go to or what to do," he narrated, adding that in those days, even his colleagues in the industry from whom he asked for little loans of say "GHS1 or something," they would accuse him of "just going about doing nothing," wondering how he would even pay them back.



Don Little said in such situations, "your mind is drawn or tempted to do evils like: 'Steal this, do this...'. It's not your will; it's hunger."

The popular entertainer remembered asking God in the thick of the situation: "Why did you bring me into this world when you knew I couldn't do anything for myself? Why don't you rather take my life?"



In anger and frustration, he accused God of being a "fraud," a "liar" and "no god at all".



"These were words I spoke. I really vented," he noted.



In a near-comical remark, he said when things improved and again worsened, he even thought to provoke and anger God, like before, to help him once more.



"When I'd experience tough times, I'd feel the urge to anger him again so he would also answer or bless me out of anger," he stressed, noting: "So that's what I did that I regret."

Don Little said he has, however, had a change of mind concerning that attitude.



The comic star agreed with host Nana Romeo that his life is better than before but "even if things become hard," he said, he "appreciates" the great improvements he has experienced.



He said he is a church-going Christian but admitted it has been a while since he last went to church, "much to the constant displeasure of my father prophet Kpegah".



Don Little took time to thank prophet Cephas Kpegah Tamakloe, the founder and leader of Breaking Yoke Ministry International, saying: "Daddy, wherever you are, I greet you, God bless you. He has been kind to me. I cannot stand anywhere and say otherwise."