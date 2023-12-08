Don Little reportedly arrested by police for knocking down a motor rider with his car

Ghanaian actor, Stephen Atangah, popularly known as Don Little has been arrested by the police after he reportedly knocked down a motor rider with his vehicle.

According to an eyewitness report, Don Little was taking a friend who was battling with suicidal issues to the hospital, and on his way, the accident occurred.



It was noted that while driving to the hospital, Don Little came across motor riders on the road and his efforts to avoid them and pave the way for him proved futile. His intention to bypass them, according to the eyewitness, led to the clash with the motor rider.



“According to Don Little his friend called him that one of their friends wanted to commit suicide so he should intervene. On his way to the hospital with his friend, he was in a hurry. He got to a place where there were motor riders on the way so he blew the horn for them to give him way but it wasn’t successful.



"In his bid to bypass them, he knocked down one of the motor riders. Unfortunately, there was an officer [police] around who got to the scene. The officer claimed that Don Little slapped him twice but the actor denied the claims. He was taken to the Kasoa police station,” the individual whose identity was not known told Trends GH TV on their YouTube channel.



During an interaction with the police, Don Little was heard saying, “I was taking someone to the hospital and one of the motor riders was in the middle lane and I clashed with him. How can you allow the person I was taking to the hospital to go and arrest me?”

It is yet to be known how the police will handle the case going forward.



