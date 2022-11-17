2
'Don't Judge Me': Eno Barony and Duncan William's son top trends with new single

Video Archive
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When rapper Eno Barony, one of Ghana's talented musicians known to deliver hardcore rap announced that she was releasing a song featuring De Wills, the son of popular Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Duncan-Williams, music lovers anticipated something big that could shake tables.

Eno Barony on November 16 released the music video for her 2022 single 'Don't Judge Me' featuring Dee Wills.

Social media users on Wednesday widely published the new tune which tackles society and how some individuals wrongly judge others based on their outward appearance and ability not to conform to what is termed as the norms.

As expected, Eno dropped some bars on the song which has garnered over 67,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

The award-winning rapper channelled her energy into calling for change with a special message from Duncan Williams's son who gave a few seconds of delivery on the chorus.

Dee Wills who is a singer has received recommendations and praises for his exceptional delivery on 'Don't Judge Me'.

