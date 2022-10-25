Don't assume I've enhanced my body; I am only growing - Maame Serwaa

Ghanaian actress, Clara Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has disclosed that she constantly trains at the gym to keep her body in shape and also shed some weight.

Although many claim that she has enhanced her body by going under the knife, this 23-year-old actress has stated that she owns nobody an explanation.



"We are growing, the Maame Serwaa, you know, when she was 16 years old, can't remain the same forever. In some women, their features appear enhanced. You shouldn't assume that one has gone under the knife. Some will even say that you are overeating.



"When I was younger, I had smaller boobs, but as time goes on, I see them developing. I don't have a child but it has grown bigger, you get it? It is life, you will have changes...I am training, I want to manage it...it is normal," she disclosed in an interview with Daily View GH.



According to Maame Serwaa, a woman has every right to do whatever she pleases with her body, especially when she does not feel comfortable in her own body.



"I am not going to clear anything about body enhancement...what Nana Ama McBrown did is normal. There is nothing wrong with enhancing her body. It is her choice," Maame Serwaa said, defending her senior colleague, who admitted to having undergone liposuction.



