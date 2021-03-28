Don’t be deceived, Ghana music is not doing well – Ephraim

Songwriter Ephraim

Music Producer and songwriter Ephraim says it is high time industry players in the Ghanaian music scene come together to sell the country’s great creative products outside its shores.

The artiste who stayed and worked in the UK for a while disclosed that Africa’s music exports hardly feature any artistes from Ghana which is sad.



He shared that music from Ghana’s neighbour, Nigeria has flooded the UK market, relegating the former’s to the background. “Our music is not really doing well. When I was in the UK, you only hear Nigerian songs being played back to back on radio. You hear music from Davido, Burna Boy and Naira Marley being played”.



Ephraim shared that the Nigerian singer, Naira Marley is regarded as a god in London.



On his accord, one will have to listen to the radio for close to two hours of non-stop Nigerian music before hearing a Ghanaian song. The Ghanaian music being played is however chosen from a limited catalogue, which features Sarkodie and Fuse ODG.

Suggesting the way forward in building Ghana music to the international level, he charged industry players to join hands to make the Grammy’s and worldwide recognition of Ghanaian music a reality.



“We don’t push each other, I mean every single industry player. But if we should show love to all, that will make everyone want to push our music more. This collaborative effort is our way out. It is not all about the money it is about the relationships”, he declared.



Ephraim is out with another single title, ‘For Life’ and this tune features sensational songstress Adina.