Entertainment

Don’t be motivated by the fancy dresses of celebs - Adjetey Anang to new talents

Actor Adjetey Anang

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang has advised up and coming film actors to set their priorities right before entering the movie industry.

Adjetey Anang, 47, said some newcomers always focus on the fancy dresses and flashy lifestyles celebrities put out on social media and end up messing up their career.



The “Things We Do for Love” series star made this statement during an interview on Adom TV over the weekend.



“Set your motivation right before entering into the film industry,” he told the host. “Some people are motivated by the fancy dresses Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah wear on social media.”



He said it’s not a bad idea to fancy the lifestyles of these stars but, the goal of newcomers should be about exhibiting their talents and helping the industry grow.



“That one is not too bad but, if that is your main motivation, you won’t go far. Your motivation should be about coming into the industry to exhibit your talent and skill to help the industry grow.”

He said new talents shouldn’t rely on passion but should acquire the necessary skills to develop their talents.



“You can’t rely on only passion and talent; you should acquire skills and train. You can’t be Jackie Appiah and Majid Michel overnight.”



Watch the full interview below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.