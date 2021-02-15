Don’t be surprised to see me mount the platform as a pastor – KK Fosu

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu popularly known as KK Fosu in the music industry has hinted on embarking on a pastoral journey soon.

The legendary singer noted that all artistes, regardless of their genres in one way or the other spread God’s word to their fans and listeners through their music.



In an interview with Dr Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra, he said, “I believe every artiste is a prophet and we are all doing God’s work”.



According to him, he made a pact with God in 2007 to put at least one gospel song on every album he released. “And right from then till now, I have done just that”.

“Don’t be surprised if you soon see me on a pulpit preaching to a congregation. It is going to happen very soon so people should take note”, he stated.



Asked how he thinks his fans and listeners will react to the transition he shared, “I think the categorization in music makes it look like an artiste is supposed to sing just one genre or just do one particular thing. But like I earlier said, every musician is a prophet and there is nothing wrong with me being a Pastor”.



KK Fosu believes that everyone has the right and freedom to be versatile provided, they are able to do what is expected of them.