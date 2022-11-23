Don't be ungrateful, Nana Addo gave us free food and electricity - Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah in her recent interview with GhanaWeb did not only associate Ghana's economic crisis with signs of the end time as written in the Bible but also urged the public to appreciate the government's efforts in making lives better.

The popular singer is the latest to defend President Nana Addo Dankwa and the New Patriotic Party despite the backlash from a section of Ghanaians who have blamed the current economic misfortunes on the ruling government.



According to Diana Asamoah, this is not the right time to apportion blame but instead, pray for the president and appreciate all his efforts which include feeding thousands and providing free electricity and water to the good people of Ghana during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"We should rather pray for the president and ask God to make him more compassionate. He needs to complete his great vision for the nation. It is not his fault that we are experiencing this crisis. This is just the beginning things are about to get worse across the world...those that know God will survive," she told GhanaWeb.



Speaking in an interview with Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment, she tagged those who continuously nag as ungrateful.



"People continue to complain because they have ignored the words of the Bible. I recently came across a message in the Bible which speaks about humans becoming ungrateful. Just take a look at what Nana Addo's government did for us during Covid. He supplied continuous food to a large number of people in this country. He added water, in the case of the UK which had the same benefit, they later paid for it," the gospel singer referenced the relief packages the government gave to the general public backing 2020.



