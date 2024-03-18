Don’t blame the ECG for 'dumsor', blame those stealing the electricity – Mr Logic

Entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr. Logic, has attributed the recent power interruptions in the country to what he described as the rise in ‘electricity thefts’.

Lately, there have been a series of concerns raised by Ghanaians over the intensity of the power challenges, but Mr. Logic, during a discussion on United Showbiz, argued that the country is short of power because the number of individuals who steal electricity outweighs those that purchase it.



He said it is worth noting that some people who even reside in plush estates are not exempted from the tall list of individuals who steal electricity and tap their meters.



“If a woman cooks with 15 pieces of meat for 15 children and one of them steals ten pieces of meat, how can the remaining five pieces of meat be shared among the remaining 14 people? That's our situation in Ghana now. People are stealing the light so we are struggling. You’ll be shocked to know that people who live in luxurious estates are also stealing light.



"The other day the ECG was at my estate for checks and you’ll be shocked. You don’t have to blame the ECG. The country is short of power because those who are stealing it are more than those who have been buying it. Aside from that, there are technical issues,” he retorted during a discussion on the United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.



He also stated that instead of complaining each time the lights go off, Ghanaians must endeavour to report these suspected thieves to the police.

“When my lights go off, I check if it's coming from the ECG or it's my prepaid meter. I am not bothered. As for the power outages (dumsor), we will all experience it but we have to be responsible citizens. Report those who steal the light. Stop complaining when the lights go off, that’s a childish thing to do,” he averred.







Meanwhile, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, John Abdulai Jinapor, has asserted that the ongoing power outages in various parts of the country stem from financial constraints rather than faulty transformers.



Mr. Jinapor refuted claims by the ECG that the outages were due to transformer repairs, alleging that the root cause was a shortfall in electricity generation capacity.



EB/SARA