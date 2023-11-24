Don’t buy lands from Abass Sariki’s camp if you value your life and money – Ayisha Modi

Ayisha Modi and her ex-lover, Abass Giwa Sariki

Ayisha Modi has cautioned prospective land buyers not to patronize popular Sowutuom chief cum businessman, Abass Giwa Sariki.

According to her, lands sold by Abass and his associates are fraudulent and could escalate into issues.



Ayisha made these statements in a bid to call out the popular businessman, who she claims owes her a lot of money.



“No one should buy lands from Abass Giwa’s camp if they value their life and money. Almost 98% of his lands are fake with no documents. Abi they said they won't pay my money so I should do what I want to do.



"Wait till my page is fixed, that’s where I’ll be dropping my audios. We work in the cold weather and people think they can use their minds to take advantage of us,” she wrote on Facebook.



Ayisha, who has threatened to teach Abass Sariki a lesson, has vowed to release some incriminating audios of Ohemaa Jacky, his alleged former side chick.

“I will drop an almost one-hour audio of Ohemaa Jacky. There is a little problem on my page, wait till I finish solving it,” she added.



Backgrounnd



Ayisha Modi has been at war with Abass Sariki, following the latter’s disclosure that they never dated.



Ayisha, who feels used and jilted, has since been engaged in a series of back-and-forth on social media, particularly onTikTokk.



Ayisha’s fight with Ohemaa Jacky

In one of Ayisha and Abass Sariki’s TikTok exchanges, the former blatantly pointed out to the latter, that Ohemaa Jacky was one of his side chicks, a claim, he was unable to confirm or deny.



Recall, that in a viral audio to prove that she was in an amorous relationship with Abass Sariki, following his constant rebuttal that they’re not lovers, Ayisha was heard confronting Abass following a supposed ploy to ditch her for the gospel singer.



In a separate audio, Abass Sariki who did not deny having an affair with Jacky, reassured Ayisha Modi of his undying love while promising to get rid of traces of the controversial gospel singer on his phone.



Meanwhile, Ohemaa Jacky is currently married.









