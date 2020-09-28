Don’t call me if you don’t have money – Afia Schwarzenegger

Media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial media personality and self-proclaimed Queen of Ghana comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger has issued a stern warning to her fans and followers to cease calling her if it’s not about a business proposal or a fruitful discussion.

She sent this information across through a video she shared on her Instagram page with the caption “If No be money then call me later."



She also used the opportunity to flaunt the interior of her alleged sponsored mansion.



It can be recalled that, lately, the mother of 3 has been bitterly complaining that unknown persons using strange numbers have been disturbing her peace with useless calls.

Afia has recently been flaunting her wealth on social media. She was spotted at the naming ceremony of Rev. Obofour's triplets spraying money at the event which went down on Saturday, September 26, 2020.



See post below:



