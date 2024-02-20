Don't campaign for any politician until our voices are heard - Nana Poku Ashis to creatives

Nana Poku Ashis is an artiste manager and entertainment pundit

Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Nana Poku Ashis has warned creatives not to fall for the "tricks" of politicians who only use them to win elections.

According to him, politicians will once again exploit the creatives' popularity and numbers for their campaigns as the general election draws near.



But such politicians will not care about their welfare after they get into power.



In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Nana Poku Ashis called for unity among creatives in the industry.



He stated that he would not vote for any politician unless he/she has proven to have the best interests of creatives at heart.



"The creative industry needs to unite and fight for a common goal because we have been ignored and disrespected by politicians for too long.

"I will not vote for any presidential candidate unless he or she can prove that he or she has our best interests at heart and is ready to implement policies that support creatives.



"I think every creative should think like me and then they will take us seriously and give us what we deserve to do our jobs well," he said.



Nana Poku Ashis asked creatives to refrain from campaigning for politicians and instead work together to get their concerns heard.



"I don't want to see any creative campaigning for any politician until our voices are heard. December is coming, and they will need us for their campaigns. This is the time to make our demands clear. Let's stand together and fight for our rights," he added.



He said that the creative sector was vital for the country's development, as it generated income, jobs, and taxes for the government.

"The government should pay more attention to us. The creative sector brings in a lot of money for this country, so I don't understand why we are neglected. Just look at all the money and jobs we made in December alone," he added.



