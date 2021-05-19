Don’t compare ‘Icons’ with ‘Elites’ – Laycon

Winner of Big Brother Nigeria 2020 Laycon has resisted attempts to compare his fans, the icons to fans of his former housemate, Erica (Elites).

According to him, there is no point for such a comparison as each camp is in its own league. He was speaking in an exclusive interview with MzGee on TV3 while on a visit to Ghana.



“For me personally I don’t see any reason why I should speak about this conversation [comparing icons and elites] because in the first place I don’t sit down to think about say ‘what’s the relationship between these people’. I have millions of people who care about me and what I do and what I do is music, so there is no … life is not even a competition so you can’t be comparing what I’m doing with any other person. I’m just doing my thing and Icons we’re just on the path to grow us one of the biggest fan base in the world”, he explained.



The “Fierce” hit maker said what is important for him and his fan base is to measure their success by how far they have come and not by comparing his ‘icons’ to Erica’s ‘Elites’. He said if at all any comparison should be made it should not be with the ‘Elites’ but a music fan base.

Watch interview below:



