Don’t copy Nigerian artistes - Kwaisey Pee to local artistes

Ghanaian musician Kwaisey Pee has asked fellow artistes not to move from highlife and veer into other areas because that genre is what identifies Ghanaians.

He asked them not to copy the style of their Nigerian counterparts.



Speaking on 3FM with Anita Akuffo on Showbuzz Thursday, August 27, he urged new artistes to do more highlife music and not to copy other artistes from Nigerians.



“They should make sure they are not drifting from our traditional highlife music. If any of them is doing highlife, they should make sure they don’t lose all the elements and that is where my worries are.

“If we have a lot people doing highlife, then it means we are going to go far just as the way the Nigerians are doing with the Afro beats stuff.



“If we follow their footsteps it will be something else,” he said.



He launched his new single titled ‘Nonfa’ featuring AMG Medikal, on the show.

