Don’t despise your children if they want to be musicians - Gasmilla

Hiplife artiste, Gasmilla

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Odartei Milla Lamptey popularly known as Gasmilla or International Fisherman has advised parents to extend a helping hand to their children with creative talents.

He said parents should not despise their children when they discover that they have creative talents like music.



Sharing his experience, he said his parents were not so impressed when he decided to pursue the creative path.



Speaking to DJ Slash on Rainbow Entertainment, Gasmilla noted that when supported, children with creative minds will succeed and break through.

According to him, growing up, he decided to be unique with his music and make his Ga people proud.



The musician said the support has been tremendous because the Ga community has made him proud.



He said they appreciate his music and that is something he would never take for granted.