Don’t disrespect established artistes who give you exposure – Mike Akox to promising acts

Ghanaian musician Akox

Mike Akox, who sprung unto the music scenes recently with his debut 'Patience' EP is calling on all new artistes to respect senior artistes who put them on their projects for shine.

According to him, the disrespect in the music industry is what is hindering progress because no one will sacrifice a chance to someone who has been disrespectful.



Explaining further, he likened the Ghanaian music industry with the traditional family structure, “When you come to Africa...we give much respect to our elders because it’s the right thing to do...so I think the up and coming artistes should also respect the ones who came before them and paved the way.”

Mike Akox also added that artists like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Medikal, Samini, among other key artistes should be accorded the maximum respect for their continued contributions to the showbiz fraternity.



He was speaking to Londona on Kingdom 101.9 FM’s Entertainment Arena show last Saturday, January 30, 2021.