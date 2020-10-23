Don’t ever call me ‘so-called celebrity’ – Angry Lydia Forson warns

Actress Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson is not happy about how some people address her.

She vented her anger in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.



Lydia indicated that it is not proper for these people to tag her as a ‘So-Called Celebrity’.



The outspoken actress urged them to address her with her name instead of the ‘So-Called Celebrity’ tag.



She wrote on Facebook: “Please don’t call me “so called” whenever you’re referring to me as a celebrity. You can take the world, wrap it in pepper and shove it up your ass. That’s why I don’t fuck with so many of you and never will; because when you need favour, donations, etc we’re worthy of the title, but when it doesn’t favour you, you try to discredit us by any means necessary.

“I’m Lydia Forson, before anything else, address me as such so you don’t constantly feel like you’re doing me favours by addressing me as a celebrity. Also, lose my number.”



