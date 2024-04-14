Don't fall for industry pressures to live a certain lifestyle - Ohemaa Woyeje

Media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje

Popular Ghanaian radio presenter and DJ, Ohemaa Woyeje has made a strong call to her peers and upcoming talents in the media industry to maintain their authenticity and resist the pressure to conform to industry standards.

According to the host of 'Y’adwuma Nie' on Angel FM, the creative industry forces personalities to portray a certain lifestyle or acquire material possessions that do not reflect their true selves.



Speaking with Daily Graphic, Ohemaa Woyeje, real name Harey Adjoa Yeboah Asiamah Kusi, advised her colleagues to stay true to themselves and not try to live a fake life.



“You can be the best when you are yourself. Anything you are trying to become is your master. If you can’t be anything, just be yourself.



“Don’t allow all these unrealistic standards set by certain people to sway you from your goals, or else you will not last long in the industry. Thrive on originality and carve your path rather than conforming to inconsistent norms,” she said.



She said that succumbing to such pressures can jeopardize one's career longevity and impact.

“If you pay heed to all of these pressures by some of our colleagues to dress in a certain way, drive certain types of cars, and live by certain standards, you won’t make any impact in this industry," she said.



Citing her experiences, Ohemaa Woyeje said she aspires to leave behind a legacy of originality and versatility, urging others to focus on their unique paths rather than following fleeting trends.



“I want the name Ohemaa Woyeje to be unique so that wherever it is mentioned, even when I am no more, people will know that I own my space. One thing I want my name to be associated with is originality.



“I want to be remembered for being original. I came as me and I have maintained who I am. I never changed to suit anyone. I perform at my best. Natural and uniquely versatile. Jack of all trades and master of all; the records are there to back it,” she said.



ID/ ADG

