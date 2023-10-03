Don't feed into lies! Spiritual attacks are real - Wendy Shay replies A Plus

Wendy Shay and Kwame A Plus

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has responded to political activist cum entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus for describing her claims over spiritual attacks with regard to her accident as something she said to gain media attention.

During a discussion on UTV's United Showbiz, Kwame A Plus opposed Wendy Shay’s claim that her accident was a result of spiritual attacks and said that it was meant for hype.



“We cannot say it is spiritual. It is all for the hype. First Bullet said he would be flying her to Germany for treatment. Now they are saying that it is spiritual. They know what they are doing. It's called a stunt, and they are doing it well," said A Plus on the show hosted by MzGee.



In reaction to Kwame A Plus’s claims, Wendy Shay has retorted that spiritual attacks in the music industry are real and most of the people involved have protection.



She described Kwame A Plus’s comments as palpable lies hence the public should disregard them and reiterated that she would have been killed if not for God’s backing.



“Spiritual attacks are real in the music industry, and they are aware. Do not feed into the lies. All these people declaring otherwise are protected by certain forces.

"Up and coming artiste before you get in the industry get spiritual backing. If not for God I would have been killed and you are there talking about hype. Ghana wake up! #Lovemenow” Wendy Shay wrote on her X page.



Background



Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay, was involved in a car accident.



The incident, according to an eyewitness, occurred a few minutes after midnight on Sunday, September 10, 2023, on the ACP Estate and Kwabenya stretch in Accra.



"Between the ACP Junction and the Kwabenya stretch, you know the road is usually clear at night, and so the cars are usually at top speed, even though there is police presence on the road. A short distance away from the KNUST Accra Campus Junction, coming out of the valley, I saw people gathered around a car. So, I decided to park and see what was happening. Upon checking, I realized a lady was coming out of a car. She had dreadlocked hair just like Wendy Shay.

"So, I said, let me rush and see, and upon getting closer, I saw it was Wendy Shay. The Wrangler she was using has a custom registration, 'Shay.' Quickly, I got closer to her and asked her what was happening. She said she can't talk much, as she's in severe pain in the head because she hit her head on the dashboard," Deputy News Editor of UTV, Prince Obimpeh, said in a live interview on United ShowBiz.



As for how the accident occurred, the eyewitness said the artiste collided with a tipper truck loaded with sand, which was facing her direction after she attempted to evade the truck.



"Had it not been for the gutter by the road into which part of her car skidded, Wendy Shay's Wrangler would have toppled over," the eyewitness reported.



A video from the accident scene, shared by UTV, showed a mangled frontside of the Jeep Wrangler with the registration SHAY 21-19.



According to the eyewitness, efforts were made to transport the Ruff Town Records signee to a nearby health facility for medical attention.

