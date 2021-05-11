Don’t follow me if you don’t like what I do - Tiisha

Tiisha, Fast-rising Ghanaian Afropop singer

Fast-rising Ghanaian Afropop singer, Tiisha has cautioned music lovers who do not like what she does to stop following her on socials and criticizing her.

She said this based on the comments a section of the Ghanaian public made about a trending video of hers.



In the said video, Tiisha was seen in a bikini and a coverup twerking in front of a Range Rover whilst a young man sprayed money on her.



She denied all allegations of her using that video to influence young ladies negatively.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, she said, “Any other girl can be in a bikini and twerk so I don’t get why me doing it should be a problem. If you think me twerking will not help you why then should you follow me?” she asked.

Tiisha cited an example saying, “If I’m following Rihanna and I know that certain things she does will not help me, then I feel it is my position and responsibility to filter out the good and bad. So if you’re following me and you think I am doing something bad and think that will affect you or you hate it but still follow me, then honey I feel like you have issues. If you think me twerking will not help you then why should you follow it?”



She furthered that Ghanaians should also note, “The fact that I’m killing someone does not mean you should also kill and, me killing does not make killing right because I am not the law. I’m also an individual under the law, so if you’re following me and I do wrong, we’re both matured enough to know what is wrong and what is right”.



“The fact that I’m following you and you steal does not mean I should steal too so are Ghanaians trying to tell me that if I commit murder they’ll also commit murder?” she asked.