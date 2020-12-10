Don’t follow ‘yaanom’ to flip your chances in 2024 - Afia Schwarzenegger tells Mahama

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger has congratulated the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama for putting up a good race in the 2020 presidential elections.

Despite losing the seat to the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the second time, she believes that Mr. Mahama “fought a good fight, you have proved without any doubt that you are indeed a force to reckon with in history of Ghana politics.”



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb.com, Afia Schwar after the Electoral Commissions' declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as president-elect was quick to congratulate the two leading parties, NPP and NDC.



She, however, had an advised Mr. Mahama. She wrote: "Please don’t follow Yaanom to ‘FLIP’ your chances in 2024. Mo ne yo..Nanso Better Luck Next Time. I love you His Excellency John Dramani Mahama."

The actress who is a former supporter of the NDC, in 2016 openly campaigned for John Mahama but to the surprise of many made a turnaround to endorse the NPP towards the tail end of the 2020 general elections.



See her post below:



