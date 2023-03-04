Don’t force musicians into a box- MzVee

Female vocalist, MzVee

The debate over a national genre of music has dominated the media space in recent times.

Some music gurus have chastised young musicians for abandoning the age-old highlife for its sub-genres of music like Afrobeat, hiplife among others.



However, Ghanaian versatile musician, Mzvee has begged to differ from these assertions. She indicated that music is about creativity and art so musicians should be allowed to do music based on their inspiration.

“I think music is free. You can’t tell a painter what to paint because they are from Ghana. It’s a feeling so when you enter the studio and you feel like singing a french song, sing it. I’ve seen Chinese choirs sing Twi songs, are we complaining? Flavour is doing highlife are we complaining about it? It’s a creative art so people create … So you can’t force anyone into a box”, she philosophized.



The former D3 group member, Mzvee added that she feels uncomfortable when she is attached to a particular genre of music because she has the ability to do different genres of music.