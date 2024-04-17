Don’t get too close to your boyfriend’s family until you’re married - Nana Romeo advises women

Media personality, Nana Romeo

Media personality, Nana Romeo has stated that a woman shouldn't become too intimate with her partner's family unless they are married.

He explained that when a lady tries to get along with her boyfriend's family, she might accidentally tell them things about herself that could make her relationship with him harder.



He further emphasized the importance of a woman fostering a good rapport with her partner's family but cautioned against being too open, especially before marriage.



During an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Romeo said, "Every woman should heed this advice seriously. If you're in a relationship with a man who hasn't married you, be cautious about getting too close to his family. Otherwise, you might inadvertently create problems for yourself."



He continued, "There's a saying that blood is thicker than water. You might think you're being amicable to win the family's favour by discussing matters that aren't meant for them, only for them to later disapprove and advise the man against you."

"If a man doesn't genuinely care for you, the nature of your relationship with his family won't affect his decision," he added.



Watch the video below:





SB/BB