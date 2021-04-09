Don’t go after girls who’re about money if you can't afford it - Lydia Forson to men

Actress Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson has told men to stop going after girls who are all about the money if they can't afford it.

In a tweet she shared, the Ghanaians actress also told women to stop worrying men they know can’t take care of them the way they want. Forson added that we must "cut our coat according to our sizes."



She tweeted;

People, Let’s all cut our coat according to our sizes. If you can’t afford it don’t go after girls who’re clearly about the money- it’s not by force. And ladies stop worrying men you know can’t take care of you the way you want. Make we all dey our lane.