Entertainment

Don't go and preach to your ex if you are born again - Rev Azigiza warns

Reverend Azigiza Jnr

Reverend Azigiza Jnr has warned people who are born again to not do a mistake and take the Gospel to their ex.

According to the popular Ghanaian DJ, now a born-again Christian and a Pastor at the Citizen Fellowship Church, it is not his position to go and preach to an ex that he has ever had when was in the world.



He explains that "everyone that you have dated knows where to touch for you to fall, my best work I can do is to stay in my closet and pray for them that God will make someone go and preach to them".



Speaking on UTV's Atuu Show with Abeiku Santana, he emphasized that it is one's spirit that becomes born again and not their mind and body, therefore, it will be an act of foolishness to take the body to your ex to preach.

As to what could happen if that happens, Rev Azigiza said by the time you realize, you'd be on the floor. Watch the video below to hear more from him and share your thoughts with us.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.