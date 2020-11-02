Don’t go sleeping with women in your party’s t-shirt – Afia Schwarzeneggar tells Kwakye Ofosu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese in the Central Region, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has been trending on social media after he was allegedly caught in a room with an engaged woman.

In the video which surfaced online, the former deputy information minister was seen clad in his party t-shirt; the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Controversial Ghanaian comedian, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzeneggar has also waded into the conversation as social media is equally buzzing.



According to her, the NDC faithful, Felix Kwakye Ofosu shouldn’t go about chasing women in the party’s t-shirt.



She was of the view that Mr Kwakye Ofosu should have been smart to avoid this embarrassment.

Taking to her Facebook page to comment on the issue, Afia Schwarzenegger said “My advice to Felix, you don't go sleeping with women in your party's t-shirt at this crucial moment...I mean how??? Excuse me someone that held a political office should be smarter than that...who does that, you must always look at the bigger picture than a minute or 2 of orgasm..yes orgasm last maximum 2 mins so don't throw your future away sake of orgasm”.



