0
Menu
Entertainment

Don’t go to Church because you see popular persons doing so – Fameye

Fameye.png?resize=715%2C405&ssl=1 Fameye , Musician

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known by the stage name Fameye, a Ghanaian musician, has advised his followers about the attendance of church services.

According to the multiple award-winner who recently paid a courtesy visit to Prophet Nigel Gaisie, people should not go to church because they see a popular person doing so.

Cautioning his followers in a write-up, the ‘Nothing I Get’ hitmaker said people should be wise enough to also know that not everything they see online is real.

“Don’t go to Church because you see a lot of people or popular persons doing so,” he opined as seen by MyNewsGh.com reporter, Amansan Krakye.

He advised “Be wise enough to also know that not everything you see online is real!! I fear and owe no man and be aware that God is the Greatest.

He cautioned “Shine your eyes and be smart, Big ups to all Prophets and men of God who have laid hands on me since I was born with Blessings. #NewMusicSoon”.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie