Don’t hold on to the wrongs people do to you – Rev Lenny Akpadie

Ghanaian gospel artiste and multiple hitmaker, Rev Lenny Akpadie

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Rev Lenny Akpadie has shared a 'passionate' advise to Ghanaians and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The “Jehovah” hitmaker who recently celebrated his birthday in the studios of Kasapa FM with entertainment host Eddie Ray had this to say;



“Don’t be bitter and dwell on the negative things people do to you, they did it to Joseph and many others but in the end, God glorified himself in their lives”

Explaining further he stated bitterness is killing a lot of people silently as they have been holding on to the wrongs people have done against them for a very long time making them stagnant in life.



“People will wrong us in our regular day to day lives, we must develop a habit of forgiveness so we can set ourselves free from the captivity of bitterness so the blessings of God can fully manifest in our lives.”