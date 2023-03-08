Don’t let anyone turn you into a historian when you’re not - M.anifest tells artistes

M.anifest

A Ghanaian musician, M.anifest has cautioned Ghanaian artistes to be calculated in their approach when commenting on political and social issues or, in other instances, being activists.

According to him, every artiste may not have the capacity or ability to comment on social issues and should be allowed to stay out of them.



His comment was in response to the role celebrities and creatives have to play in governance, political and social issues.



Speaking in a conversation with Akosua Hanson, as part of the University of Ghana’s 75th-anniversary celebration M.anifest admonished artists to ensure that they are well informed before speaking to avoid backlashes.



He also added that citizens must not expect so much from their artists regarding these issues.



The musician said: “Imagine Adele tried to do Kendrick Lamar’s ‘We gon’ be alright’. Not every artist is supposed to be a voice for you outside of their music. They might not even have the capability. You don’t develop that capability overnight to be able to have clarity of thoughts about social issues, your political views, and your ideology. It is very different from being able to put a song together that’s a rallying cry.”

In the same manner, he encouraged creatives who want to speak on these issues to be well-prepared for them.



“And if you want to, be prepared yourself. If you want to if you want artists to speak for you learn to uplift the artists that have the capability because not every artist is supposed to be that,” he explained.



Also on the comparison between Ghana and Nigeria, M.anifest noted that it was unhealthy for that comparison to be made.



According to him, Ghanaian creatives must have a paradigm shift in their approach i.e strive to produce for both local and international recognition.



The event was dubbed “M.anifest in conversation with Akosua Hanson on the creative economy and our collective future and development.”

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:

















Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:











SSD/OGB