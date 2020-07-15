Entertainment

Don’t let social media fool you, all that glitters is not gold - Beverly Afaglo advises the youth

Actress Beverly Afaglo

Actress Beverly Afaglo has given out a word of advice to the youth that they should not make social media fool them and that all that glitters is not gold.

She made this post following a picture she reposted on her Instagram page which said at year 25, you should be driving even if it means driving someone crazy, Just drive!!



Beverly Afaglo totally disagreed with this thought, saying it’s nice to drive at age 25 when you work hard and diligently to achieve that . She advised that they shouldn’t make social media fool them and that all that glitters is not gold. She then mentioned that the youth of today want to jump from 0 to 100 overnight.



She might probably be talking in reference to the recent Benin trips being made by young people in Ghana to get rich overnight and in turn, make certain sacrifices which could affect them and people closest to them.

Read the post by Beverly and tell us if you agree with her:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.