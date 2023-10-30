Don't marry a jobless, lazy man - Actor warns women

Actor Williams Uchemba

Actor Williams Uchemba has warned women against marrying men who are jobless and leave their wives no choice but to be breadwinners.

In a video he posted online, Williams said when he was dating his wife, he noticed that she was always going out to buy things whenever she visited him.



He said he had to stop her and instructed her to always ask him for money for anything.



"There is something in a man, some call it ego. There is something that God has put in a man to provide. A man is built to not just protect but provide. Ladies, if you are dating someone that is comfortable with being jobless because you have a good job, Run. It is a red flag because when God created Adam, the first thing God gave him was a job and when the job was too much, God said it is not good for this man to be alone. Let us give him a helper.

"One of the primary purposes of a wife is to help, to support what the man is doing, not to be breadwinner or a provider," he said.



He also mentioned that it is understandable when bad situations happen and a woman becomes the breadwinner but when a man is comfortable for his wife to be the provider because she has a good job, such a woman should 'run'.