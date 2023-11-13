Don't share secrets with friends who have loose tongues - Stacy Amoateng warns

Media personality, Stacy Amoateng

Media personality Stacy Amoateng has shared that she values having friends who can keep secrets.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, she explained that just like in romantic relationships, it's essential to pay attention to red flags when choosing friends.



Stacy highlighted the importance of understanding a person's character, especially their ability to keep things confidential when forming close bonds. She added that even if there are red flags, they can be worked through to maintain trust and respect.



“You can tell the person’s character by the way they behave around you. You can tell if the person has a loose tongue or not.



“You see, the beauty of friendship is no matter the red flags, you should be able to manage and work around it. So if you realise this friend is unable to keep secrets, you do not share secrets with them,” she said.



According to Stacy, you can observe a person's character by how they behave around you and whether they can be trusted with confidential information. If you notice someone can't keep secrets, it's best not to share personal information with them.

When asked if she has friends in the industry, Stacy mentioned that she prefers to have "sisters" rather than friends. She values deep connections with individuals who have supported her during challenging times and have kept shared secrets safe.



“Some people have been there for me through the toughest time of my life and have kept certain things we shared to themselves.



They have shown me love beyond my imagination,” she said.



ID/NOQ





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



