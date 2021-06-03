Don’t shut out love just because someone broke your heart – Annica Nsiah-Apau

Okyeame Kwame and wife Annica Nsiah-Apau

Annica Nsiah-Apau, the wife of award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, has advised people not to shut out love just because they have experienced one or two heartbreaks.

Speaking with Brownberry, she emphasized that it is important to enjoy something while it lasts, therefore, so long as one is capable of loving, “don’t have a stifled emotion just because someone broke your heart.”



“People keep saying that they do not trust but you’ll realize that we trust all the time. Every time you step out and you’re driving, you trust that the next driver won’t hit you or that there won’t be an accident. All these little acts of trust come together to make you able to live,” she said.

Annica further added that if someone wants to live a happy life, then they need to let go of past hurtful experiences and open up to love.



“Someone broke your heart but will everyone break your heart? It is up to you to fix yourself and find someone you’re in alignment with, and that will give you the kind of happiness you need,” Mrs Okyeame concluded.