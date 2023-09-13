Don't spend on your partner unless it is their birthday - Mama Zimbi

TV personality and marriage counselor, Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Ghanaian media personality and marriage counselor, Akumaa Mama Zimbi has adviced couples not to assume parental or spousal roles unless necessary.

Speaking to Bella Mundi on TV3, Mama Zimbi stressed that in relationships, spending on each other should only occur during special occasions like birthdays.



She urged individuals not to overstep their roles as partners and reminded them to maintain a sense of independence.



“In relationships you don't spend on each other unless it's your birthday. So when you are giving it to me, it's a gift . So in the relationship you don't assume the role of mother or a father. Neither a husband or a wife,” she stated.



She advised couples to take the time to know each other's living conditions, especially as relationships grow more serious.



“So once a while, because you are getting serious, You are falling in love with each other, You should know where the person stays. Is that person dirty? You can go to the place to see what he's doing,” she adviced.

However, she cautioned against sitting on the bed if there are no other seating options in the room.



Instead, she suggested standing briefly and then leaving in such situations.



“If you visit a boyfriend and there's no chair in the room, don't go and sit on the bed. Don't sit on the bed at all. No. Stand for a while and then move out,” she adviced.



ID/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch some of our programmes below.





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



