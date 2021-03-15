'Don’t stay in abusive relationships' – Nana Aba advises

Media personality and Manager of GH One TV Nana Aba Anamoah has advised Ghanaians to stop staying in abusive relationships.
Her advice comes after a Deputy Directory of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) was reported to have physically abused her girlfriend leading to his death a few days ago.
The sad incident has led to more discussions around people stuck in abusive relationships for all sorts of reasons and some Ghanaian celebrities are reacting to it.
One of such celebrities is Nana Aba Anamoah who has advised partners to flee from abusive relationships with immediate effect.
She has as a matter of urgency advised persons living in abusive relationships to exit toxic relationships no matter how difficult it is.
Read her tweet below
