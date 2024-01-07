Don't take Shatta Wale too seriously - Prophet Kumchacha

Kumachacha (R) says Shatt Wale's antics are not that serious

The Founder and Leader of Heavens Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has waded into the ongoing beef between Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and entertainment pundits, Mr Logic and Bullgod.

In a video posted by Hidden Truth and cited by GhanaWeb, Kumchacha argued that Shatta Wale’s antics shouldn’t be taken too seriously.



Kumchacha stated that he has interacted with Shatta Wale on some occasions and said that Shatta Wale may appear inflamed one minute and be calm the next minute.



“No one should take a beef with Shatta Wale seriously. I have met Shatta Wale several times and I know this by fact.



“When Shatta Wale gets angry, he insults and makes a lot of noise but then when he calms down, it's like it never happened.



“He could even kneel in front of you and be nice to you. So, don't worry about him,” he said.



What happened

Shatta Wale has been involved in a feud with two of his former associates, Bullgod and Mr Logic, who are also music industry players.



The feud started when Shatta Wale posted a list of eight people who he said were blocking the progress of the music industry, including Bullgod and Mr Logic.



The two responded by attacking Shatta Wale verbally and musically, accusing him of various misdeeds and exposing his secrets.



Shatta Wale denied the allegations and hit back with his insults, mocking them for being beggars and failures.



The feud escalated into a musical war, with both sides releasing diss tracks against each other.



Bullgod also joined the fray, claiming that Shatta Wale was lying about his wealth and that his mother was homeless.

The feud has attracted the attention of fans and the media, who have been following the drama.



ID/AE



