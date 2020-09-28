Don’t take offence when you’re told you sound like Ebony - DJ Slash to Iona

Radio host, DJ Slash

The host of Rainbow Entertainment, DJ Slash has admonished Iona Reine not to take offence when she is compared to the late Ebony Reigns.

He advised the female musician when she appeared on the show on Saturday, September 26, 2020.



He told the musician that there was nothing wrong with being compared to the late Artiste of the Year saying Ebony Reigns was a force to reckon with, formidable, and one who came strongly against her male counterparts.



To him, the musician should be proud and take such comments in good faith.



DJ Slash said every upcoming artiste and creative person lookout to people who are already established in the industry until they are able to find their feet.



Using himself as an example, he said as a DJ and presenter, there were people he looked up to and did present like them until such a time he found his own style.



Iona Reine had said it is offensive for anyone to compare her craft and voice to Wendy Shay and the late Ebony.

According to her, she is unique in her own way.



She was responding to an opinion expressed by Chris Tsormanah who was also on the show.



He had opined that the musician sounded like Wendy Shay in two of her latest tracks she has released from her EP set to be released next month namely ‘Obra’ and ‘Somiha’.



Iona Reine said these opinions do not worry her because she believes in herself.



But the host DJ Slash asked her not be worried about these comments.



He described the late Ebony Reigns as a talented musician who competed fiercely with her male counterparts hence being compared to her comes with honour.