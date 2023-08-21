Don't talk about me if you do not have money - Shatta Wale slams pundits again

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has hit hard at entertainment pundits, particularly, United Showbiz panelists.

The SM boss took to his Instagram to berate media personalities, especially, Sally Mann, who is fond of dishing out 'harsh ' criticisms.



In recent times, Sally has consistently slammed Shatta such that people have wondered if they have unresolved issues.



But revisiting this issue, Shatta has emphasized that he shouldn't be discussed on any media platform, henceforth.



He stressed that the only type of people worthy of discussing or criticizing him should be successful and wealthy.



“Sally Mann thinks all men are wicked, but men are not wicked, She has been used by men that's why she thinks that way. All those people on that UTV. apart from A-plus, they don't have sense. They shouldn't be brought on that show, they are not even rich, if you are not a rich man you can't talk about me.

"Only Despite can do that. Sally Mann doesn't have money or dreams, she lacks sex, and that's why she's a man-hater. They are all pained by poverty” he said



He further explained that he doesn't disrespect anyone and that he only retorts to people who disrespect him.



“When I am on the streets, no one ever tells me I've disrespected anyone, I don't disrespect anybody. But you people are always on the radio and TV disrespecting me. What did you do before I insulted you? What did you do? You can't answer, but if I insult you, you will echo it everywhere” He added.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:









ID/EB