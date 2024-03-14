‘Don’t tell me how to run my business!’ - Delay slams critics over Dulcie Boateng interview

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has slammed netizens who have attacked her for interviewing Snapchat ‘slay queen’, Dulcie Boateng.

Shortly after Delay’s interview with Dulcie went viral, scores of critics including popular socialite, Showboy, condemned the TV presenter for engaging in conduct that amounted to a dip in standards.



In a video shared on Snapchat, Showboy stressed that Delay, who has earned ‘Ghana’s Oprah Winfrey’ spot over the years, is gradually losing her credibility by interviewing sub-standard guests in recent times.



“I’m not trying to be a hater, salty or anything but I have so much respect for Delay. Since we were kids growing up, Delay had the best platform in Ghana. If you’re lucky enough to be interviewed by Delay, then it means you’re on top of your game. But when I returned from prison and went to her channel recently, I saw the type of people that have been on her show lately and I was disappointed. They are all ‘nobodies’. Delay, you are Ghana’s Oprah Winfrey but you are interviewing Snapchat girls. Prostitutes. If nobody tells you, I will.



“If you’re interviewing these Snapchat girls, are you also inviting gangsters on your show? You are losing your credibility; you have embarrassed yourself. You are interviewing these people because they have some clout or followers. Is that what you are chasing now? Is that what you are using your precious time for? You have solid networks in Ghana and this is how you would like to use it?” he fumed in an earlier video on Snapchat.



But in an indirect response, Delay has asked people to stop offering her all forms of unsolicited advice on how to run her business.

“Don’t come into my DM trying to tell me how to run my business. You’re not an investor and shareholder,” she established.



She said the only instance she is open for business advice is when it comes with money.



“If you have an opinion, it should come with a cheque,” she stressed.









Background



Delay’s interview with Dulcie Boateng touched on her plush lifestyle on social media, her source of wealth, and some controversies she has been involved in.



The brand influencer, who rose from selling skincare products to sex enhancement products, opened up about her upbringing, family, and social life.



