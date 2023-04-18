0
Menu
Entertainment

'Don't touch me! - Davido exclaims after a crossdresser approached him

Davido Thbrejfdsm.png Nigerian singer, Davido

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Netizens are reacting to a viral video where Nigerian singer, Davido, came into contact with a crossdresser on the streets of Lagos.

In a viral video, a lady approached the 'Available' hitmaker and was making passes at him.

Davido, who seemed to have once met the lady asked her to back off while exclaiming, 'Na Man Na Man. Don't you come close to me. Don't touch me, don't f**ken touch me."

He screamed at the top of his voice but that did not deter the said lady from moving further close.

Davido said: “Hey, if you come near me ehn, don’t come near me oh, don’t fu*king touch me oh," he added.

Watch the video below:

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders
John Mahama pays his own electricity bills – ECG MD confirms
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Ghana mining leases still valid – Bright Simons alleges"
An eyewitness account of what led to burning of suspected robbers at Moseaso"
Enough of the foolishness – Kumchacha blasts Prophet Kofi Oduro
3 suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso
Several students trapped as STC bus somersaults on Accra-Kasoa road