'Don't touch me! - Davido exclaims after a crossdresser approached him

Nigerian singer, Davido

Netizens are reacting to a viral video where Nigerian singer, Davido, came into contact with a crossdresser on the streets of Lagos.

In a viral video, a lady approached the 'Available' hitmaker and was making passes at him.



Davido, who seemed to have once met the lady asked her to back off while exclaiming, 'Na Man Na Man. Don't you come close to me. Don't touch me, don't f**ken touch me."



He screamed at the top of his voice but that did not deter the said lady from moving further close.

Davido said: “Hey, if you come near me ehn, don’t come near me oh, don’t fu*king touch me oh," he added.



Watch the video below:



